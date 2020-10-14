Iowa Park local raises future flooding concerns

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A man in Iowa Park is concerned for the future of his home.

Rick Frazier’s lived in his home on bell road for over 30 years, so he’s use to dealing with flooding in the area.

But Frazier said the potential flooding cause by new houses built across the street put his home in danger of destruction, considering it’s already on a hill and elevated about three feet.

Frazier is worried this will provide a perfect funnel from the top of the hill down into his home.

“I worked 30 years to build my home, and I don’t have another 30 years to start again and I’m just trying to get help from the city and that’s how I asked them,” Frazier said. “It’s not going to be done, unless something is pushed forward.”

Frazier has done his homework as well, pointing to the Texas Supreme Court decision in 2016 making it illegal to divert flood water to another person’s property.

Frazier said he’s been in contact with Wichita County Commissioners and they are working with the city to find a solution.

Iowa Park City Manager Jerry Flemming said this project and others that protect property from flooding are on the radar for the city.