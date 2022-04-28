WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is jailed on $100,000 bond of sexual abuse of an 11 year old girl over a one year period.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Jaimie Lee Reading was arrested Tuesday, April 26 after officers talked to the alleged victim and Reading.

The girl said Reading molested her numerous times for about a year, sometimes on a couch and other times sitting on the front porch.

She said he also came into her bedroom multiple times and exposed himself.

The girl said she didn’t want to say anything before because she did not want him to get into trouble.

Investigators did a recorded interview with Reading on April 14 at the Wichita County Courthouse. Prior to the interview they asked him if he knew why they wanted to talk to him and say he told them he was being accused of molesting the girl.

When investigators asked him how he knew that, they say he told them his wife had told him at the Child Protective Service office.

When told that his wife did not know what the complaint was at that time, they say he told them CPS must have told her over the phone.

Then when told that his wife had not been told the nature of the allegation, they say he requested an attorney.

Investigators say Reading denied the accusation and that he never touched the girl. He said he did not want her sitting with him on the couch, but she wanted to, and there wasn’t enough room on the porch to sit and cuddle.

He said he did not expose himself and if he did, it was an accident, perhaps when he was in the bathroom and he came out when she called him and forgot to zip his pants up.