Iowa Park man charged with assault of a public servant

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with assault of a public servant after police say he approached a woman in an aggressive manner and then grabbed the officer by her wrist as she tried to push his wheelchair away from the woman.

Wichita County jail booking

Richard Whitaker was released from jail Friday after posting his $5,000 bond.

Two Iowa Park officers went to a disturbance in the road on west Jefferson about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and found a man in a wheelchair along with another man and two women arguing.

The officers got the people separated and were talking to Whitaker when they say one of the women began to yell at him, and he became aggressive and moved toward her in his wheelchair.

An officer then took hold of the handles of his wheelchair to keep him away from the woman and she said Whitaker grabbed her right wrist.

The officer then restrained Whitaker and put him into custody.