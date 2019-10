WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with child endangerment after Wichita Falls Police said he exposed his one-year-old son to meth.

Jacob Murphy, 25, is jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Police said they were contacted by Child Protective Services after Murphy tested positive for meth.

A hair follicle test of the baby revealed he also had meth in his system.

Murphy has previous arrests for engaging in organized criminal activity, assault family violence and evading arrest.