Iowa Park man charged with cruelty to animals after kicking mini Australian Shepherd

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man is charged with cruelty to animals after police said he caused fatal injuries by kicking or hitting a miniature Australian Shepherd that reportedly bit him.

Matthew Miser turned himself in on a warrant Monday, June 22, 2020, and his bond has been set at $25,000. Iowa Park police and animal control officers said they were called out to East Washington Ave. on June 5 about a dog bite and spoke with the owner and her father. Police said Miser showed them two small puncture wounds on his right hand, the dog’s owner said she had left the home to run an errand and left the dog with her boyfriend, Matthew Miser.

The owner said while gone Miser called her and told her he was about to “Beat the (expletive) out of the dog” and that he had “just kicked the (expletive) out of the dog”.

When officers and the Iowa Park Police Chief arrived they said the dog, named “Gracie” was inactive and her eyes were bloody and puffy. They said Miser told them he had been playing with another dog in the yard when Gracie ran up and bit him.

The Veterinarian who attempted to save the dog said she was comatose on arrival and had severe bruising in five locations and a swollen abdomen. He said there was internal bleeding and injuries to the spleen, intestines, and liver. The cause of death was determined as extensive internal bleeding of the liver. Matthew Miser posted bond on Tuesday.