IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with exploiting his elderly mother by using her social security payments for personal purchases.

Raimy Winter was booked for exploitation of the elderly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The investigation began in December after an Adult Protective Services investigator notified police that Winter was in possession of his mother’s debit card and using it for personal gain.

Police learned Winter had been given access to his mother’s account in April 2022.

APS began an investigation last October into possible neglect due to conditions in the home, and in that investigation questioned the victim about her finances and bank account. They said the woman could provide little current information, but did confirm Winter had access to her account to pay bills and purchase groceries for her. They said her only source of income was her social security payments.

An examination of her account revealed numerous charges on vending machines at Sheppard Air Force Base where Winter worked in addition to purchases at several businesses, such as antique malls, a vintage record store, a clothing store, and bars and other establishments in Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Investigators found more than $10,000 of ATM cash withdrawals on or near Sheppard Air Force Base between May 2021 and November 2022.

They said Winter acknowledged his mother had given him her ATM card to pay bills and purchase food and acknowledged making personal purchases with it, but when he did, he always told her. They say the victim denied ever giving him permission for purchases other than bills or food.