Iowa Park man charged with indecent assault of 12-year-old girl

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Iowa Park man is accused of molesting and assaulting a 12-year-old girl who reported the alleged May incident to youth ministers during a church camp in June.

Timothy Sidlauskas is charged with indecent assault and is no longer in jail.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police say the girl made an outcry to youth ministers while she was attending church camp. After talking to one of the youth ministers, police set up a forensic interview of the victim.

The girl said on the second to last day of school she was walking home and saw the defendant she knew from church outside his house.

She said she stopped to talk to him and during this chat, he grabbed her breast and she stepped back from him. She said he then apologized. She said she told him she needed to leave and he told her to give him a kiss.

She said she tried to kiss him on his cheek, but he turned his head and kissed her intimately and she fled the area and heard him say he was sorry again.

The Iowa Park investigating officer says Sidlauskas agreed to give a statement and said he was stupid and had told the girl that if she kissed him he would kiss her, and nothing else had happened.

Upon further questioning, the officer says Sidlauskas admitted he had groped her breast.