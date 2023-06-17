IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Deputies arrested an Iowa Park man after a search warrant finds child pornography.

According to the arrest warrant, on June 6, 2023, Iowa Park Police executed a search warrant at an address on Johnson Road where a subject, later identified as David Hobbs Ray, used the IP address associated with that residence to download child pornography.

Ray volunteered to speak with the officers and said he knew why they were there. When asked which electronic devices were used to download the content, Ray replied, “All of them”. Ray told the officers he did not know how many images there were but said “under the law” it could probably be “thousands”; or something to that effect.

He also said that this had been “ongoing” for most of his life. A search of the devices found child pornographic images. Ray told the officers, “If I ever get caught, I would be like, there ya go”.

He was arrested on Thursday and freed on a $10,000 bond.