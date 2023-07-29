WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is facing more charges of alleged possession of child pornography.

According to court documentation, David Hobbs Ray is charged with 10 new counts of possession of child pornography and is jailed with bonds totaling $200,000.

On June 6, 2023, a search warrant was issued at an apartment on Johnson Road in Iowa Park for a subject, Ray, who had allegedly downloaded child pornography. Ray admitted to knowing why police were there and said that it had been “going on” for most of his life.

Police asked what devices were used to download the alleged content, Ray replied, “All of them.” When asked how many images, Ray said he did not know, but “under the law”, it could probably be “thousands”; or something to that effect, the affidavit read.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Ray was jailed for possession of child pornography based on evidence found. He was freed on a $10,000 bond.

On July 13, a search warrant on a Google cellphone that belongs to Ray found images and videos depicting what appeared to be female children under the age of 18 years in various sexual positions.

Warrants for Ray’s arrest were issued. He remained in jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, Saturday, July 29. 2023.