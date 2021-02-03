Iowa Park man jailed for animal cruelty after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with cruelty to animals after a deputy said the man admitted to shooting his neighbor’s dog because it was quote “pooping and peeing” in his yard.

Cody McCall was charged Wednesday, Feb. 3, for the incident which happened in December.

Deputies said the dog’s owner was at his parents’ house in the 3000 block of Watts Road when he heard his four year old dog Kray whimpering in his neighbor’s yard, and trying to drag himself with his front legs.

He said both his back legs were limp.

He said when he went over to help his dog, McCall came from around the house and told him he had shot the dog to scare it off.

The dog’s owner said he had to take his dog to the Oklahoma State veterinarian hospital in Stillwater for surgery and the bill was more than $7,000.

In a statement to a deputy, McCall said the dog had been coming onto his property repeatedly and was urinating and defecating in his yard and damaging his fence.

He said several dogs from the house across the street had come on his property and he would shoot them with a pellet gun to scare them off.

He said he only shot the dogs with pellets and always aimed for their hind ends.