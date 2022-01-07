Iowa Park man sentenced in burglary, oil vandalism case

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man has pleaded guilty to several counts of burglary and one charge of criminal mischief in a break-in in Kamay in which not only were items stolen but motor oil was poured over a car and other property.

Caden Stevens was given sentences of three years probation for burglary of a building and criminal mischief over $2,500 and two years probation on two counts of burglary of vehicles. One count of burglary of a vehicle was dismissed.

Wichita County Jail

Stevens and Stacy Robey of Electra were arrested in Dec. 2020 when Wichita County deputies were called by a resident in Kamay who told them she heard something outside and saw a man standing by her car and truck who took off running when he saw her.

Deputies located a vehicle on Headquarters Road and stopped it and found the suspects and property taken from the woman’s vehicles and shed.

Besides the thefts deputies said motor oil had been poured over a car and throughout the victim’s shed destroying about $2,500 worth of property.

Robey was sentenced in December.