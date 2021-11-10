Iowa Park man’s granddaughter charged with burglary of his home

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A man’s granddaughter is accused of breaking into his home in Iowa Park and stealing and pawning items belonging to another of his grandchildren.

Savanha Linderman is charged with burglary of a habitation and her bond was set at $20,000.

Police said the front door of the home on Pasadena Street had been kicked in and there was an outline of a footprint and the door jam was damaged.

The homeowner said it happened on October 25 and that several items were missing, including several of his grandson’s video games, backpacks, and jackets.

The homeowner then said that Linderman had told him the day before that she was “hard up on cash.”

The homeowner also said that Linderman had called someone to pick her up at the park at Gordon Lake the day of the burglary and that she had backpacks matching those reported stolen.

Police found records showing the stolen items had been pawned in Wichita Falls later that day.