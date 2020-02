IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL)— A new novel is out by an Iowa Park native that focuses on a very sad and real epidemic that affects communities everywhere, sex trafficking.



The book is called “Paper Dolls Trust Your Instincts”, and the author of the book is Jeanine Joyner, who now lives in Nashville.



If you’d like to purchase a copy of Joyner’s book, click here.