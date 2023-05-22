IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Two men hospitalized over the weekend after being stung dozens of times by bees have been treated and released, according to authorities.

According to Steve Davis, Chief of Police with the Iowa Park Police Department, the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at a residence near the intersection of Glenda Street and West Highway Street in Iowa Park.

Chief Davis said a male subject was mowing his lawn when he disturbed a beehive, causing the bees to swarm the area.

Andy Payne, Fire Chief of the Iowa Park Fire Department, said he estimated the male subject was stung about 100 times. Chief Payne said the subject’s neighbor heard the commotion and came to assist, at which time they were stung by the swarm of bees as well.

According to Chief Payne, Air Evac was initially called for, however, it was canceled after both subjects were transported to the hospital by AMR. Chief Payne said both subjects were treated and released from the hospital the same day.

Chief Payne said multiple beekeepers also responded to the scene. He said the beekeepers identified the insects as honeybees and confirmed the bees in question were not Africanized honeybees, which are known to be particularly aggressive.

The beekeepers on the scene said the honeybees that caused the two subjects to be hospitalized were only aggressive when their hive was disturbed while one of the subjects was mowing his lawn.

