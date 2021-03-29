Iowa Park officials distribute commemorative lapels on Vietnam War Veterans Day

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — In honor of Vietnam War Veterans day, leaders in Iowa Park spent the afternoon honoring the Vietnam Veterans who served and sacrificed for their country.

It goes to show that it’s never too late to say thank you.

“We didn’t get much a thank you when we got home. But it makes my heart soar like a hawk,” Ingerim said.

All these years later, Vietnam Veteran Butch Ingerim said while it feels great to be recognized, he was just doing his job.

“Well I was over there in 67′ and 68′,” Ingerim said.

Service that First United Methodist Church Reverend Jeffrey Pehl will go out of his way to recognize each year.

“To see people who have served their nation and their nation didn’t always appreciate what they did at that time. So you see people who remember those times and to get some measure of healing and get some recognition is really gratifying,” Ingerim said.

One by one, cars made their way through the line. Each Veteran getting a packet filled with a lapel, a Presidential Proclamation signed by two presidents, and a salute.

Things Rev. Pehl admits seem small when compared to what Vietnam vets have done for America.

“I think one of the lasting legacies of the Vietnam Veteran is they taught the country to focus on the service member and if they have issues with the politicians, take it to the politicians. But taught us a very valuable lesson. Always support our troops,” Pehl said.

But in Ingerim’s mind it isn’t about awards or accolades.

“This is it. Works for me,” said ingrim.

A Vietnam War commemorative flag has been flying with the U.S. flag all weekend.