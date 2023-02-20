WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers and the Iowa Park Police Department need your help solving a recent arson case.

It happened early two weeks ago on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Valley Drive in Iowa Park.

If you have any information, you can contact the Iowa Park PD at 940-592-2181 or call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or go to P3Tips.

You never have to leave your name and if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn a reward.