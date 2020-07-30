Iowa Park PD sergeant dies following battle with cancer

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Iowa Park Police Department announced Thursday Sergeant Sherry Fowler passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer.

In April 2020, the Iowa Park PD welcomed Sgt. Fowler home after the community held a send-off as she sought treatment for her cancer in Dallas.

In support of the Iowa Park PD and Sgt. Fowler, many residents of Iowa Park turned their porch lights blue.





Officials with Iowa Park PD are asking residents to keep Sgt. Fowler’s family, the police department, and the community in their prayers as they mourn the loss of a “great co-worker and friend”.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

