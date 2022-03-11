IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — For the last half century, Iowa Park Police and Fire departments have been jammed into facilities they’ve grown out of over time.

It’s been two years in the making since a committee was formed to get to this point, but City Manager Jerry Flemming said the planning started long ago.

“It’s probably the most important decision made in the last 10 years, so it’s going to affect a lot of people,” Flemming said.

That’s the case when attention is turned to police and fire facilities.

“This is a pretty major decision for a small city to make the long term decision, the financial decision, to build facilities that will hopefully last for another 50 years,” Flemming said.

The City of Iowa Park is ready to make that decision and upgrade from facilities built in the early 1970s.

“The city has grown in that time period, fire engines have grown in that time period, and our facilities just are not suitable for our current needs,” Flemming said.

New engines are almost outgrowing the space of the volunteer fire department, along with inadequate space throughout the police station, just a couple of the long list of reasons that the city formed the Public Safety Facilities Committee years ago.

“That progress has been happening over the last two years and really the last two months, and we’re really getting to the point where we’re confident that we are going to have new facilities,” Flemming said.

That confidence continues to grow as they inch closer, with the committee now evaluating proposals made by interest teams, and they hope to bring back design and construction teams to council by the March 28th meeting.

“Even though we’re in a world of uncertainty, it looks like we’ll be able to have police and fire facilities,” Flemming said. “We are 10 years behind, so it doesn’t need to happen tomorrow, but it does need to happen in the next year or two, so we can move forward.”

Plus, it’s money that’s already been budgeted for.

The new facilities are giving those with the City of Iowa Park and citizens peace of mind that their emergency services are equipped to the fullest. They’ll also give those who serve the community that ability.

“It’s very nice to see the progress happening, especially for our police officers and our fire firefighters who see the need every day, and now they see movement.”

Movement that they hope can propel the city forward for another half century.

The next update to look out for could come during City Council on the 28th, and we could possibly find out a timetable of when this project could begin to really come together.