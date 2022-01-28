IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department is asking for the community’s help to track down the person or persons responsible for vandalizing street signs.

Several signs in Iowa Park have been spray painted with vulgar words or abbreviations.

Some signs have the letters “FTP” spray painted on them, while others have the word “B****” sprayed on.

If you have any information that could help officers catch those responsible, or to report signs that have been vandalized, contact the IPPD at (940) 592-2181.