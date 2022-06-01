Devol, OK (KFDX/KJTL) – One Iowa Park resident is starting summer in style after hitting a huge slot machine jackpot at Comanche Red River Casino.

The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing a 50 Lions Legend slot machine on Thursday, May 26th, when they hit the progressive jackpot.

On a two-dollar bet, the big winner took home more than $251-thousand dollars.

Comanche Nation Entertainment operates casinos in Lawton, Devol, Elgin and Walters Oklahoma with an additional casino set to open later this year.