IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL)— Residents in Iowa Park are planning a peace rally at Oscar Park at Gordon Lake on Wednesday June 10.

The demonstration is set for 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

In a Facebook event, organizers said the purpose of the rally is to bring the community together in a peaceful and meaningful way.

Organizers said they’ve contacted the Iowa Park Police Department, and the the police department plans to attend.



They request attendees to respect common street laws and ordinances.