Iowa Park residents rally, march calling for peace

Parents and their children gathered at Oscar Park at Gordon Lake hoping to draw a picture of peace in their own backyard.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A gathering in Iowa Park Wednesday afternoon is now among the other peaceful rallies here at home following continued protests nationwide.

Folks gathered first to make signs and chalk motivation onto the pavilion at Oscar Park at Gordon Lake. After prayer, they walked around the lake holding those signs.

Organizers said they wish more people would have come to support, but they’re grateful for those who did.

It’s a movement across the globe calling for equality and change. That movement has now reached Iowa Park.

“It’s time for everything to be done with and all this divided between everybody,” rally participant Robert Gonzales said.

“That’s the endgame that God goes for, is all people united and it’s not a superficial unity either, it’s deep, it’s at the heart level,” Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park youth minister Daniel Dugger said.

Justin Myles, who organized the rally with his wife, wants to make a change in his own community, wishing that very community would’ve shown up.

“Everybody’s out here running around talking about all lives matter, I get that, I understand that most important right now my kids’ lives matter, black lives matter and if all lives do matter why isn’t anybody here to support us,” co-organizer Justin Myles said.

Still, the message rang clear, a message that there has to be an end to the hatred. Myles said his children face discrimination every day.

“It’s a lot of bullying, more or less that has to do with the little kids in the area and kids they go to school with that don’t really care about the diversity and they make fun of them,” Myles said. “My daughter has a lot to deal with, she comes home every day, almost every day crying about somebody saying something about her, about the way she looks, the way she smells, the way her hair is, the texture of it.”

Myles said he hopes his children will not look at the past, but rather ahead to the change they started at home.

Organizers are considering doing this again, but this time walking through the city.

Myles said they don’t want to be secluded to Oscar Park and they hope more people will join them if they decide to do so.