Iowa Park Rotary Club dedicates Delbert Todd Memorial Gardens

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Rotary Club held a ceremony Saturday, April 17, 2021, dedicating a new garden to Delbert Todd.

Todd was a science teacher for 29 years at Hirschi High School. He was a member of the Rotary Club from 1991 until his death in 2018, and he encouraged students to get involved with the organization.

Officials said they had been working on the garden for over a year in order to get more involved with the community.

The group has managed to build 11 garden beds and several ground beds. The ground beds are available for the public to rent for $10 a year.

If you’re interested in renting a ground bed, contact the Rotary Club at 940-704-6499. Their website is https://portal.clubrunner.ca/5280/ .