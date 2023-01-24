WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a Tuesday evening shooting in Iowa Park is in custody after what police are calling a domestic shooting.

Chief Steve Davis with the Iowa Park Police Department said the suspect in this shooting has been detained for questioning and was taken into custody at the hospital, where he showed up for his own care.

Chief Davis is calling the incident a domestic shooting, and that an adult male shot his adult step-father, who he said could be in critical condition at this point.

According to Chief Davis, authorities were searching for the suspect before he arrived at the hospital. The suspect is currently undergoing questioning.

Iowa Park police and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 700 block of West Cornelia Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:30 Tuesday night.

When law enforcement arrived, one person was found with gunshot wounds, possibly to his stomach, leg, and back.

