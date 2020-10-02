Iowa Park stocks Lake Gordon for Fish Fest 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lake Gordon in Iowa Park will be stocked once again with adult-size channel catfish on Thursday, October 8 and the lake will be temporarily closed to fishing in preparation for the annual Fish Fest which will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

This event is sponsored by the Iowa Park Community Development Corporation and many other organizations. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. and is free to participants 16-years-old and under.

Prizes and trophies will be awarded by age categories, 6 and under, 7 to 11, and 12 to 16. There will also be randomly drawn prizes. The registration form must be completed and turned in at the event.

The waiver of responsibility must be signed by a parent or legal guardian. Fishers may bring their own equipment; however, the Texas Junior Anglers will also provide all necessary equipment and bait. The lake will be open to fishing by the general public at noon, immediately following the event. All state, federal and local game and fish laws apply and must be observed.

To print out a registration form click here.