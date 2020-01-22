Iowa Park Taco Bell to break ground next month

IOWA PARK (KDFX/KJTL) — Anticipation for an Iowa Park restaurant is at an all-time high after city officials announced this morning that they plan to break ground next month.

The new Taco Bell will be on Access Rd. right next to McDonald’s.

City Manager Jerry Flemming says that the contractors for the building are in the process of hiring sub-contractors.

Flemming said once they begin construction, the building should be up within 90 days, weather permitting.

Flemming also said that the news of the Taco Bell has sparked interest in residents possibly wanting to open and invest in other commercial businesses in Iowa Park.