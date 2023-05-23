Mugshot of Caden Bradley York, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on May 22, 2023 (Wichita County Jail)

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park teenager is jailed after police said he stabbed another teen during an altercation between the two at Middle Lake on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Caden Bradley York, 17, of Iowa Park, was arrested Monday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony offense. He remains held behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Monday, May 22, 2023, just after 5:20 p.m. an 18-year-old male subject arrived at the Iowa Park Police Department. Officers there said they observed the subject to have blood on his face, shirt, and chest area.

Police said the victim told them he had been “stabbed”. An officer with the Iowa Park police said he observed what appeared to be stab wounds on the victim’s upper left chest, as well as what appeared to be two stab wounds on his upper left back.

Authorities said the victim told police that Caden York had stabbed him. He said an altercation took place between himself and York at Middle Lake in Iowa Park.

According to the affidavit, a woman arrived at the Iowa Park Police Department claiming to be York’s mother. She said the suspect was still at Middle Lake.

Police said they went to Middle Lake and upon arrival found York sitting at a picnic table with his head down. An officer said he got out of his patrol unit and instructed York to lay face down on the ground and place his hands behind his back, to which York complied.

Authorities said the officer asked York where the knife was, and York told the officer it was on the picnic table. The officer said when he was restraining York, he observed blood on his arms and clothing.

Our newsroom reached out to officials with the Iowa Park Consolidated School District to inquire whether or not the teens involved in this incident were students at Iowa Park High School, but have not received a reply as of the publication of this story.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.