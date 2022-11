WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover wreck near F.M. 367 and Horseshoe Lake Road.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, several first responders got a report of a rollover. Several Wichita County deputies were on scene to control traffic.

According to a Facebook post from Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, a single male occupant was transported to the hospital after Iowa Park VFD cut him from the vehicle.

Texas DPS is investigating the rollover.