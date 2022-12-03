IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Pole was in Iowa Park as Santa came to town.

The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department escorted Santa in this year’s parade. The theme was Christmas Matinee for everyone’s favorite Christmas movies.

Folks braved the cold air and enjoyed the parade down on Park Avenue. Fire trucks from the Wichita Falls Fire Museum were on display along with surrounding departments.

Candy was thrown and the Grinch, well, many Grinches, tried to steal the Christmas cheer.

After the parade kids got to enjoy Santa inside the library for pictures and snacks.

$8,580 was raised for the Kidz Christmas program.

“Back in my childhood, a childhood received toys. It’s nice to be able to give back and see the kids go and play with the toys that we provided with them. It’s nice. It’s heartwarming for us,” Tim Sousa said. “This is one of the best turnouts we’ve had and the best way to raise toys and money for the children.”

An application can be filled out and still available for those in need who live within the Iowa Park school district.

Click here to find more information.