WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman, who has been in and out of jail the past four years on animal cruelty charges and violations of bond and probation requirements, is back in jail and accused of drinking alcohol and possessing one or more dogs.

Joy Jackson, 63, is prohibited from possessing any animals, or even cages and kennels, and from consuming any alcohol.

The district attorney’s office says she consumed alcohol in December and also left the county without permission and refused to allow a probation supervisor to inspect her house. Early this month, officers reported her to be in possession of dogs again.

Jackson was placed on 5 years probation in June 2021 and then arrested less than 4 months later for violating terms by being in possession of animals and cages and failing to install an ignition lock to prevent driving while drunk. Her probation was extended to 10 years.

Since her original arrest in 2019 for cruelty involving around 3 dozen animals living in filthy conditions, she has been booked into jail 10 times for new violations related to the cruelty case, and numerous times for other charges including DWI and terroristic threats.

She was also arrested in January 2021 for violating her bond after deputies say they found more dogs in her house and she was driving without the DWI ignition device.

In the latest motion to revoke, the district attorney is asking Jackson’s original sentence be invoked, of not less than 180 days or more than 2 years in jail.