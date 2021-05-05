Iowa Park woman charged with theft of a vehicle

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman is arrested for theft of a vehicle after a police officer sees a pickup traveling backward.

Mellina Mayer is charged with theft of property over $2,500

Wichita County jail booking

Police say they received numerous 911 calls about a maroon Ford F-250 going in reverse on Bank Street.

A responding officer spotted the truck going east on East Washington, still going in reverse.

He stopped the truck and asked Mayer why she was traveling in reverse and says she replied “engine failed, my dad just got this truck.”

He said she was mumbling and not making sense, and that she was out “test driving.”

The officer got her consent to look in the truck and found a brown purse that contained multiple forms of ID and credit cards belonging to another female.

He said Mayer said that woman was “my sister, my friend.”

When he asked her which she was, he said she replied “I don’t know, my dad said he got this truck from a girl.”

The officer also found numerous power tools inside the truck.

When placed in custody in the patrol car for possession of drug paraphernalia, the officer says the rear seat camera recorded her saying “I did steal the car across the street.”

About an hour after her arrest, police say a resident called police to report a maroon Ford pickup with the key in the ignition had been stolen from east Bank street and her purse was in it and also numerous power and hand tools.