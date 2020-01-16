Iowa Park woman with lengthy criminal history sentenced for summer robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 32-year-old Iowa Park woman with a long criminal record was sentenced to prison for a robbery last summer.

Ashley Bilyeu pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and was sentenced by 89th District judge Charles Barnard to two years in prison.

In June 2019, a man told police Bilyeu and a man he did not know came to his home in the 100 block of North Beverly Drive.

According to the victim, the man hit him in the head with a flashlight and stood over him while Bilyeu went into his bedroom and took his car keys, wallet and phone. The victims vehicle was also stolen.

Police found the pair and his stolen car at the Sleepwell Motel on Old Iowa Park Road.

According to authorities, Bilyeu said she and Billy Clinton Brown went to the victim’s home to make a drug deal, but they could not agree to a price.

Brown received a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Bilyeu has multiple arrests dating to 2008 in Wichita County, including evading arrest, prostitution and five arrests for drug possession.