Iowa Park 4B Board sparks 4th of July firework funding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It may be January, but fireworks for the 4th of July are officially funded in Iowa Park.

The Iowa Park 4B Board has approved the $11,000 cost for the city’s annual Independence Day celebration.

Prices for the firework display went up around $500 this year.

City manager Jerry Flemming said this is something the 4B Board has been sponsoring for a few years now.

Officials are excited because July 4th this year is on a Saturday so the display will be on the actual holiday.

