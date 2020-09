When we think of an age group most likely to fall victim to an internet or phone scam, it's easy to picture an elderly relative unknowingly giving a bad guy their bank or credit card information.While that happens all too often a report from the Federal Trade Commission tells a different story.

The report based on complaints from September 2017-August 2019 shows that the millennial generation is more likely to fall for a scam than people 40 years old and older. How does this happen to a demographic that's grown up online and who often think they know plenty about how the internet and scammers work? Turns out, the 20-30-year-old consumers aren't as wise as they want to believe.