IP community gathers to support family after child dies in tragic train accident

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The community of Iowa Park has come together Sunday night after what officials are calling a tragic train accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy Saturday morning.

Officials said the accident happened about 8:45 a.m. off Old Iowa Park Road.

Iowa Park Police Chief Steve Davis said the train struck Shawn Sargent who died instantly.

Wichita County officials were also on scene as this accident continues under investigation.

The First Baptist Church of Iowa Park administrators held a time of prayer for the family.

Lauren Linville was at the packed sanctuary full of people there to support the family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The senior pastor wanted to provide a time of prayer and scripture reading to lift the family up in this unimaginable situation.

First Baptist also has counselors standing by for anyone who would like to speak with one.

Stay with this story as we update with how this community is holding strong as they face this tragedy.