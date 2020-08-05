IP community honors the life of Sgt. Sherry Fowler

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday morning was an emotional one on the field of the Iowa Park Hawk Stadium as loved ones said goodbye to a beloved police sergeant.

Sgt. Sherry Fowler, 65, passed away July 30 after a hard-fought battle with cancer

She was a pillar in the Iowa Park community. Fowler spent 28 years of her life serving the city.

The majority of those years were dedicated to the IPPD.

First responders stood still Wednesday, saluting the police sergeant who gave more than two decades to her city.

“She was such a close and dear friend, to everybody,” Iowa Park Police Chief Steve Davis said.

Fowler touched the lives of her co-workers and her community, both young and old.

“There’s a lot of people out there today that might’ve been inspired as teenagers or young adults and are now law-abiding productive citizens because of those early interactions,” Iowa Park City Manager Jerry Flemming said.

Friends filed into the stands at Hawk Stadium while family and her police department family paid their respects on the field.

They looked back at the life she lived and the career she so adored.

“When I started, she went from a dispatcher to a police officer, got promoted, just did wonders for the police department and wonders for the city,” Davis said. “A lot of my younger officers, she took under her wing, and she’s made them great officers today.”

“Sgt. Fowler loved Iowa Park; she lived for Iowa Park; she took her mission to protect and defend and serve the city very seriously,” Flemming said. “She was a woman of strong moral character and integrity.”

It was her integrity and loyalty to the city that captured the attention of her fellow officers and the people of Iowa Park.

“It’s interesting, you come across people who she dealt with when they were teenagers and now they have teenagers of their own,” Flemming said. “So she’s already on the second generation of citizens.”

“She was firm, she was fair and she would help anybody who was ever in need,” Davis said. “Amazing, amazing person, kind-hearted, huge heart, loved this community, loved everybody at the police department, really took care of everybody.”

While no one can replace Fowler, she’s one tough act to follow.

Fowler was laid to rest at a private graveside service after the funeral.

Memorials are suggested to the Iowa Park Police Department and to the Tipton Orphanage in Tipton, OK.

Click here to read more about Fowler’s life and career.