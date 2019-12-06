IP man arrested in undercover DPS online solicitation of minor for sex sting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man arrested in an undercover DPS sting is sentenced to five years in prison for online solicitation of a minor for sexual purposes.

Rowdy Raschke is one of 10 men arrested in the operation in 2017.

Such operations typically involved agents posing as minors online who set up a location to meet for sex, and the suspects are arrested when they show up.

Four of the suspects were charged with compelling prostitution by a minor and the others with online solicitation.

Several have already pleaded and been sentenced to terms ranging from five to 15 years.