IP officials keep close eye on Gordon Lake as blue-green algae bloom appears

IOWA PARK (KFDX KJTL) — Iowa Park’s Gordon Lake is experiencing a blue-green algae bloom, and city leaders said the growth is passing just as fast as it came.

Blue-green algae blooms usually happen every year and can be harmful, but officials are carefully watching the growth. Iowa Park’s Parks and Recreational Director Jason Griffin said they have reached out to the state for tests

“It appeared pretty quickly,” Griffin said. “These things happen every so often in ponds and lakes. We reached out to Texas Parks and Wildlife, and they came out and looked at it. They took some oxygen samples from our lake the oxygen is well the bloom is pretty much gone .”

Jason Griffin said if people see algae, keep animals and children away because side effects can bring fever, intestinal discomfort and infection.