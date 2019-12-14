IP railroad crossings closed while BNSF railway police investigate Saturday morning accident

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The BNSF railway police are investigating a Saturday morning train accident in Iowa Park that has shut down all railroad crossings except at Bell and Johnson roads.

According to Iowa Park City Manager Jerry Flemming, BNSF police officers are investigating an accident.

Officials are not releasing information about what caused the accident at this time.

Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

