IP woman discharged from child abuse probation, record cleared

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman is discharged early from her probation for child abuse and her record is clear.

On Thursday, 89th District Judge Charles Barnard terminated the probation of Starla Chester, 36, also known as Starla Wilson.

Records show she completed the deferred sentence with no new arrests or violations, paid all fees, reported as required and performed required community service.

Chester was sentenced to three years probation in October 2018, after pleading guilty to injury to a child.

Chester was arrested in February 2016 after school officials noticed injuries to her 10-year-old son.

He said his mother got angry when he took some gum and grabbed him by the hair and began hitting him, and he said she told him if he told anyone he would be grounded for life.

Police officer said Chester admitted to hitting him with a coat hangar in the past.

A few weeks later, she was charged with tampering with a witness when the boy told police Chester tried to bribe him to said she never hit him. He said she offered to let him have a four wheeler, $100 and a phone.

That tampering with a witness charge was later dismissed having completed a portion of her probation with no problems, the other charge is also dismissed.