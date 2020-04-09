IPCISD offers pass/fail grading scale for six-week period

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — As parents, teachers, students and administration navigate throughout these unprecedented times, Iowa Park Consolidates Independent School District administrators have decided to offer a pass/fail grading scale for this six-week for students.

In a post from IPCISD Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, administrators stated “students who showed an effort to complete assignments will receive a ‘P’ for ‘Passing’ for the course. If a student chooses not to complete any assignments and shows no effort to complete assignments, that student will receive an ‘F’ for ‘Failing’ for the course.”

Administrators stated this was in an effort to help promote well-being for students and their families.

“IPCISD would like for our students to keep working on their learning through the 6th six-weeks. We also want students and parents to be well physically and emotionally,” the post states. “During this time, effort is our expectation. We expect students to give good effort on their learning. We also expect them to find what makes them happy and what keeps them positive throughout this time away from school.”