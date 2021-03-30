Iron Horse Pub to host benefit concert for CASA of Red River featuring James Cook Band

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The James Cook Band will be back in Wichita Falls to help raise money for one of Texoma’s most beloved nonprofit organizations.

The Iron Horse Pub will host the James Cook Band on Friday, April 9 to benefit CASA of Red River, who will be accepting donations for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In April 2020, Cook was able to raise over $700 and said he hopes to raise even more this year.

Child Advocates – CASA of Red River has continued to serve abused and neglected children in Archer, Clay, Montague and Wichita Counties by providing trained community volunteers to speak up in court for the best interest of the child.

To hear music from James Cook’s upcoming album and to help with a great cause, call (940) 767-9488 and reserve your table for Friday, April 9 at Iron Horse.

Cook has also created a GoFundMe link that will be active throughout the month of April.

You can also visit the James Cook Band’s website or official Facebook page to donate.