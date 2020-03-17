1  of  2
Breaking News
First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County Kiowa Casino and Hotel to close temporarily amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Iron Horse temporarily closes concert room, bar area to remain open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Iron Horse_1466527898190.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Iron Horse Pub has announced it will temporarily close the concert room effective through Saturday, April 4.

According to the Facebook page, this will allow time for federal, state and local agencies to implement their safety measures as we all cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

The bar area will remain open daily for meetings and small gatherings with several new safety measures added for the benefit of customers and employees.

The staff at the Iron Horse anticipate on returning to weekend concerts as soon as possible.

Canceled events are now being rescheduled and updates will be forwarded as they are made available.

If you have already purchased tickets to upcoming events, we will be issuing refunds weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or call (940) 767-9488.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News