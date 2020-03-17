Iron Horse temporarily closes concert room, bar area to remain open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Iron Horse Pub has announced it will temporarily close the concert room effective through Saturday, April 4.

According to the Facebook page, this will allow time for federal, state and local agencies to implement their safety measures as we all cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

The bar area will remain open daily for meetings and small gatherings with several new safety measures added for the benefit of customers and employees.

The staff at the Iron Horse anticipate on returning to weekend concerts as soon as possible.

Canceled events are now being rescheduled and updates will be forwarded as they are made available.

If you have already purchased tickets to upcoming events, we will be issuing refunds weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or call (940) 767-9488.