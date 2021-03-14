Is a new future in sight for the old King’s Groceries?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — An abandoned grocery store that once served residents of an area of town with few shopping options could soon have new life.

A sign for a future Dollar General can now be found outside of the old King’s Grocery store at 1818 9th Street.

Located in central Wichita Falls, King’s had been in business since 1978, first as Wichita Food Mart.

It would later be named King’s Food and it became one of the city’s only remaining independently operated grocery stores.

King’s Food closed in April of 2015 due to the owner’s health and falling sales. A few months later, Franklin Parikh and his family bought the store, renaming it King’s Groceries.

In 2017, the Parikh family made a request to the city to allow a food truck in the parking lot. It was later approved by the Wichita Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. However, it appears King’s Groceries shut down again sometime in 2018.

Our newsroom has reached out to officials at Dollar General to confirm its new location. No word back at this time.