Is Cajun Fest happening in 2021?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The fate of a major Wichita Falls event is in question this year, but an announcement is expected soon.

Many Texomans are wondering if Cajun Fest will happen in 2021 with the state of Texas open at 100% capacity and Wichita County COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalization reach their lowest levels since the early stages of the pandemic.

Cajun Fest is one of the largest fundraisers for Downtown Development’s revitalization efforts that brings thousands of Texomans together and brings in thousands of dollars for local businesses.

Cajun Fest was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Downtown Development’s Executive Director Jana Schmader said an announcement is expected Monday, March 15 on whether the event will be happening in 2021.

Be sure to check in with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on Cajun Fest on Monday, March 15.