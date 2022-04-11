WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The effects of the COVID pandemic continue to impact the economy and workplace in Wichita Falls and the nation. But two years after it began to cripple businesses and jobs, it appears to be having less and less effect.

According to President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim, just from January to February alone there were 100 fewer people on unemployment and in one month, there were 600 more people working throughout the area, showing that the Wichita Falls economy could be on the rebound.

“It also says good things for the population because that workforce can’t grow over an extended period of time,” Florsheim said.

Florsheim said the reasons more people are joining the workforce could be from a multitude of reasons whether some are taking an opportunity to work for a better company than they did before or some are finally just deciding its time to go back to work after COVID.

“Back in January, the case counts had risen really quickly for about three weeks, and then they started to drop back off and so I think when February hit and the counts got low and they continued low since then more people have been comfortable going back to work,” Florsheim said.

And that is something General Manager of Castaway Cove, Steve Vaughn said comes at just the right time, when they have both pools and jobs to fill.

“I need to start getting people in to help us, I need some more maintenance guys, we need our lifeguards to come in, revenue, ticket sales, everything,” Vaughn said.

Which is why Castaway Cove will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday in hopes to hire as many workers as possible before opening in just about a month.

“If you want some extra money during the summertime, and also high school kids and college kids, it kind of gives you the ability to come and work all summer and save that money so you’ll have spending money during the school year,” Vaughn said.

Florsheim said he expects to see a downward trend in unemployment as long as the cases continue to drop, showing we are that much closer to being back to normal.

The job fair at Castaway Cove kicks off Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the water park. You must be 16 years or older to work. Vaughn said things will wrap up around 6 p.m.