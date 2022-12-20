WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma will see sub-zero wind chill or “feels like” temps this week but will we see winter precipitation?

According to the National Weather Service, there is a small chance that Texoma might see some snow on Thursday but it isn’t likely. The highest chance for snow will be in Lawton with a 16% chance while Wichita Falls has a 10% chance of snow. If there is winter precipitation it will be snow and no ice. Snow accumulation will range from a trace to 2 inches. There is a greater chance of snow in North Eastern and Central Oklahoma.

Probability of 1 inch or more snowfall in Texoma for Thursday, December 22, 2022. Photo Credit: The National Weather Service

The cold front will move through Texomas starting between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with the region feeling the bitter temps by 10 a.m.

Winds in the area on Thursday morning will be steady at 35 to 40 MPH with wind gusts up to 60 MPH, according to the NWS.

On Thursday Texoma will have a high of 20 degrees with a low of 5 degrees and Friday we will see a high of 23 degrees with a low of 11 degrees. With the wind chill, it will feel like -16 degrees in Wichita Falls with Lawton being the coldest place in Texoma at -21 degrees.

Feels like temps in Texoma for Thursday, December 22, 2022.

A Wind Chill Watch was issued by the NWS on Monday, December 18, 2022, for Thursday, December 22, 2022. The Wind Chill Watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Friday morning. Wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero will hit southern Oklahoma and Nothern Texas. Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.