‘It could happen to me, it could happen to you’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As college students stress over end-of-the-semester exams, some are also facing an even more pressing worry: Having enough to eat.

A recent study reveals rates of hunger and food insecurity among higher education students are higher than those of the rest of the nation.

Lauren Farmer, UNCC junior, said, “I get most of my produce and like, eggs, fruits vegetables, and bread.”

Lauren works part-time, but it’s not enough.



Farmer said, “A lot of us, all the money we have goes towards our education.”

Last academic year, the student- volunteer-run food pantry served around 500 of their classmates. Numbers, organizers say, are up this year.

Kim Buch, Professor of Psychology, UNCC said, “We have volunteers here who right before they leave, they sign in as a client, they pick up a bag and they go and shop.”

A nationwide survey of college students this year found 45% reported being food insecure, meaning limited or uncertain access to food in the past month.

At four year institutions, more than a third reported eating smaller meals or skipping them altogether, because they didn’t have enough money.

Eight percent went an entire day without eating.



Chicago’s Wilbur Wright College is another school responding to the growing need with a campus food pantry.



The College and University Food Bank Alliance lists hundreds of locations in a searchable database, including at UNC Charlotte.

Nikki Layden, graduate assistant, UNCC student pantry said, “The only thing college students should be stressed about is their exams and getting homework done on time, not really if they’re going to be eating tonight.”

Working to fill pantry shelves and student’s stomachs, and put the focus back on school.

Farmer said it does make a difference.

If you’re an MSU student who is need of food assistance, the food pantry on campus in the student center is open on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m.

There you’ll find food, drinks, toiletries and more.

Donations are always welcome.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank also feeds hungry people through 19 surrounding food agencies.

Its website encourages you to call 2-1-1 if you are in need of immediate assistance.

Depending on your income and situation, you may also qualify for the SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps or the WIC program.

Below, you’ll find a full list of local food pantry organizations, and when and where you can receive food assistance.

You can also find this information, by visiting their website, here.