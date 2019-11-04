Election Day: Do you know where to vote?

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Listed below are the locations any registered Wichita County voters may vote. You can vote at any of the polling locations listed below regardless of where you live.

Box 1: Martin Luther King Center – 1100 Smith St., Wichita Falls, 76301

Box 2: First Christian Church – 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, 76308

Box 3: TX Highway Department – 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, 76302

Box 4: First Baptist at Sheppard – 2101 Puckett Road Wichita Falls, 76306

Box 5: Commissioner Precinct 2 – 102 W College, Burkburnett, 76354

Box 6: Tenth & Broad Church of Christ – 1319 10th Broad Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

Box 7: Iowa Park Tax Substation – 400 North Wall, Iowa Park, 76367

Box 8: First Assembly of God – 3101 McNeil, Wichita Falls, 76309

Box 9: Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306

Box 10: Commissioner Precinct 4 – 2023 SH 25 North, Electra, 76360

Clay County registered voters can vote at this location:

Bellevue City Hall- 610 4th Street, Bellevue, 76228

Montague County registered voters can vote at these locations:

Bowie Public Library -301 Walnut St. Bowie, 76230

Bible Baptist Church – 1400 Highway 59 N, Bowie, 76230

Forestburg Community Room – 16617 FM 455 Forestburg, 76239

Sunset City Hall – 119 FM 1749 Sunset, 76270

Tales n Trails Museum – 1522 East Highway 82 Nocona, 76255

HJ Justin Community Center – 100 Clay Street, Nocona,76255

Saint Jo Civic Center-101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo, 76265

Ringgold Elementary- 3rd & Hickory Ringgold, 76261

Valley View Baptist Church – 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort, 76255

Montague County Community Room – 11339 State Highway 59 North Montague,76251

