Election Day: Do you know where to vote?

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Listed below are the locations any registered Wichita County voters may vote. You can vote at any of the polling locations listed below regardless of where you live.
Box 1: Martin Luther King Center – 1100 Smith St., Wichita Falls, 76301
Box 2: First Christian Church – 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, 76308
Box 3: TX Highway Department – 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, 76302
Box 4: First Baptist at Sheppard – 2101 Puckett Road Wichita Falls, 76306
Box 5: Commissioner Precinct 2 – 102 W College, Burkburnett, 76354
Box 6: Tenth & Broad Church of Christ – 1319 10th Broad Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
Box 7: Iowa Park Tax Substation – 400 North Wall, Iowa Park, 76367
Box 8: First Assembly of God – 3101 McNeil, Wichita Falls, 76309
Box 9: Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
Box 10: Commissioner Precinct 4 – 2023 SH 25 North, Electra, 76360
Clay County registered voters can vote at this location:
Bellevue City Hall- 610 4th Street, Bellevue, 76228
Montague County registered voters can vote at these locations:
Bowie Public Library -301 Walnut St. Bowie, 76230
Bible Baptist Church – 1400 Highway 59 N, Bowie, 76230
Forestburg Community Room – 16617 FM 455 Forestburg, 76239
Sunset City Hall – 119 FM 1749 Sunset, 76270
Tales n Trails Museum – 1522 East Highway 82 Nocona, 76255
HJ Justin Community Center – 100 Clay Street, Nocona,76255
Saint Jo Civic Center-101 East Boggess Street, Saint Jo, 76265
Ringgold Elementary- 3rd & Hickory Ringgold, 76261
Valley View Baptist Church – 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort, 76255
Montague County Community Room – 11339 State Highway 59 North Montague,76251