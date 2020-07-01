‘It knocked me on my butt’ Wichita Co. COVID-19 patient says (Healthy You)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Worse than the flu or any other infection is how Wichita County resident Rob Vasquez describes battling COVID-19.

“I look at it differently now,” Vasquez, who completely changed his mind about the virus, said.

Vasquez, in his 30’s is active and healthy and had little concern for COVID-19.

“It doesn’t care who you are, it’ll get you,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez began feeling sick on June 15.

He had floated the river with some friends before then, even hit the bars for a birthday party, not sure which one is the culprit for his case.

“The bars themselves, they were practicing what they were supposed to be doing, there were no more than 10 people at a table, but us as patrons, we were taking advantage of that and we were moving around, getting up, going from table to table and that’s where the problem was,” Vasquez said.

“I think one of the things we keep hearing is here in Wichita Falls, we ended up with a low incidence rate of cases, which is great, and then I think we all got comfortable,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Assistant Health Director Amy Fagan said.

After two days of obvious symptoms, he got tested.

“They warned me about it, they said it’s gonna water your eyes a little bit but i was like hey it’s no big deal you know, at first it was no big deal but then I was crying there for a little bit so it was very uncomfortable,” Vasquez said about the coronavirus test.

He said he underestimated this virus that’s managed to sweep the globe.

Whether it was shortness of breath, sore throat, coughing or lost taste and smell, Vasquez said if you take a look at symptoms on the CDC website, he could check each box.

“I could barely walk from my bedroom into the bathroom without just trying to catch my breath and I could see how somebody that has asthma or something like that, it could really cause issues with,” Vasquez said.

That’s sort of the moment when something clicked about how real this is.

“Then I started thinking about my kids and i was like ‘man I do not want my kids to have to even attempt to go through this’ and then I started thinking older people, my mom she’s almost 70 and she’s around us all the time and I don’t know if she would be able to fight something like this off,” Vasquez said.

Facetimes with family and daily check-up calls from the health district is just about the only interaction he got.

“When you’re in quarantine like this when you actually have the virus, it’s not like quarantine we had before where everybody was home and couldn’t go anywhere,” Vasquez said. “It’s I can’t have anybody over here, anything that I have people have to drop off at the front porch, I can’t have contact with anybody, nobody can come over, I can’t even leave the house.”

Having to miss Father’s Day was the big one.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District and Vasquez urging all to really pay attention if you don’t feel great.

“Take that seriously, don’t go to a BBQ, don’t go out with friends, delay that today so that you can get to spend time with them later,” Fagan said.

“Trust me if you’re having symptoms, here’s what you look at, you’ll know if you have it,” Vasquez said. “It knocked me on my butt and it kept me down.”

He said he will wait about a week after testing negative and being cleared before bringing his kids back just to ensure the house is sterilized to a high degree.

United Regional wants to remind folks to go to a clinic or your physician if you think you need a test and do not go to the emergency department.